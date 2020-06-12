TSX futures rise after previous session crash

June 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday, a session after stocks fell to a near three-month low on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE down 4.14% at 15,050.92 on Thursday, their lowest level since March 27.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.89% at 7:00 a.m. ET, as gold prices lent some support.

Gold rose on Friday as fears regarding the resurgence of infections and grim economic outlook by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted demand for bullion. GOL/

Capacity utilization data for the first quarter is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 2.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.91% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.61%. .N

EU antitrust regulators have set a July 16 deadline for a decision on whether to clear French TGV high-speed train maker Alstom's ALSO.PA bid for Bombardier Inc's BBDb.TO rail division, according to a filing on the European Commission website.

Last year's collapse of Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform Quadriga CX was due to a Ponzi scheme operated by founder Gerald Cotton, who died suddenly in December 2018, the country's biggest securities regulator said on Thursday.

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: Scotiabank cuts rating to sector perform from sector outperform

Dollarama Inc DOL.TO: BMO raises target price to C$52 from C$45

TMX Group Ltd X.TO: Deutsche Bank raises target price to C$146 from C$141

Gold futures GCc2: $1739.3; +0.27% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $36.47; +0.36% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $38.79; +0.62% O/R

0830 Import prices mm for May: Expected 0.6%; Prior -2.6

0830 Export prices mm for May: Expected 0.6%; Prior -3.3%

0830 Import prices yy for May: Prior -6.8%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Jun: Expected 75.0; Prior 72.3

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Jun: Expected 85.0; Prior 82.3

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Jun: Expected 70.0; Prior 65.9

1000 (approx.) U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Jun: Prior 3.2%

1000 (approx.) U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Jun: Prior 2.7%

($1 = C$1.36)

