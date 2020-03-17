TSX futures rebound after closing in red

US Markets

Canada's main stock index futures were higher on Tuesday after it ended in red in the previous session.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 2.49% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's manufacturing sales data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX ended 9.89% lower at 12,360.40 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 2.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 2.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 2.72%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Air Canada AC.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$30 from C$40

Dundee Precious Metals DPM.TO: Scotiabank ups rating to sector outperform from sector perform

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings TGOD.TO: Jefferies cuts rating to underperform from buy

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1472.7; -0.93% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $29.37; +2.33% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $30.22; +0.57% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Feb: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Retail sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Feb: Prior 0.4%

0830 Retail control for Feb: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.0%

0830 (approx.) Retail sales YoY for Feb: Prior 4.38%

0915 Industrial production mm for Feb: Expected 0.4%; Prior -0.3%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Feb: Expected 77.1%; Prior 76.8%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Feb: Expected 0.3%; Prior -0.1%

0915 (approx.) Industrial production YoY for Feb: Prior -0.83%

1000 Business inventories mm for Jan: Expected -0.1%; Prior 0.1%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto revenue for Jan: Prior 0.3%

1000 JOLTS job openings for Jan: Expected 6.476 mln; Prior 6.423 mln

1100 NAHB Housing Market Index for Mar: Expected 73; Prior 74

($1= C$1.41)

(Reporting by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

