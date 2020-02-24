TSX futures plunge as coronavirus spreads outside China

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures sank on Monday as oil prices fell 4% on rising demand worries following a rise in coronavirus cases outside China.

The number of virus cases in South Korea, Iran and Italy rose, adding to investor concerns about scale of economic disruption to global growth.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down $2.37, or 4.1%, to $56.13 barrel by 1145 GMT. U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell by $2.08, or 3.9%, to $51.30.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.48% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX index .GSPTSE closed 0.56% down to 17,843.53 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 2.38% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 2.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 2.54%..N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

CCL Industries Inc CCLb.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$61 from C$69

George Weston Ltd WN.TO: RBC raises target price to C$129 from C$127

Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$34 from C$39

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1678.7; +2.04% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $51.38; -3.75% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $56.21; -3.91% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Jan: Prior -0.35

1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Feb: Prior -0.20

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru)

((pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))

