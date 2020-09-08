TSX futures lower as oil prices slip

July 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as traders returning from a long weekend fretted over weaker oil prices and the recent slump in tech stocks on Wall Street.

September quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.49% lower at 16,218.01 on Friday.

Financial markets in Canada were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

At 7:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 104 points, or 0.37%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 32.75 points, or 0.96% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 299.25 points, or 2.59%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO on Tuesday appointed insider Miguel Martin as its chief executive officer and said it would record up to C$1.8 billion ($1.37 billion) in impairment charges in the fourth quarter.

Oil slid more than 3% towards $40 a barrel on Tuesday, its 5th session of decline, pressured by concerns that a recovery in demand could weaken as coronavirus infections flare up around the world.

Gold prices fell on Tuesday on a strong dollar but the metal held in a tight range buoyed by lingering economic concerns as investors awaited policy cues from the European Central Bank.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,917; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.97; -5.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.59; -3.4% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.