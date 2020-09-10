TSX futures lower as oil prices fall

Sept 10(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a lower open on Thursday as markets fretted over a fall in oil prices and as the country's biggest banks resumed cost-cutting moves, including job cuts, put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:58 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.76% higher at 16,383.60 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.5% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.53% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.26%. .N

Oil prices dipped on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) downgraded its oil demand outlook, although the Brent benchmark stayed above $40 a barrel.

Canada's biggest banks are returning to a focus on managing expenses, with some resuming job cuts put on hold in response to the coronavirus pandemic and others deferring investments not deemed urgent.

Gold steadied near a one-week high on Thursday, buoyed by a slight retreat in the dollar, as investors awaited a policy decision by the European Central Bank.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,947.8; FLAT GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.49; -1.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.43; -1.1% O/R

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

