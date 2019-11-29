TSX futures lower ahead of GDP data

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Friday, ahead of the country's gross domestic product data due later in the day.

Numbers for Canada's third quarter GDP and October producer prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 edged 0.08% lower at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 13.95 points, or 0.1%, to 17,114.52 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.23%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Exco Technologies Ltd XTC.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$8.00 from C$7.75

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc GDI.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$41 from C$38

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1459.9; +0.14% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.06; -0.09% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.47; -0.63% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nachiket.tekawade@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.