TSX futures lifted by higher oil prices

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday, as oil prices gained on OPEC and its allies' decision to hold discussions on extending oil output cuts on Saturday.

The producers known as OPEC+ will discuss extending record oil production cuts and to approve a new approach that aims to force laggards such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply better with the existing curbs.

May employment data for the country is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.83% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 0.30% to 15,527.87 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.77% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.33%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said it would cut 2,500 jobs at its aviation unit and take a related charge of $40 million this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurts sales.

The government-backed Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Thursday it would tighten rules for offering mortgage insurance from July 1, after forecasting declines of between 9% and 18% in home prices over the next 12 months.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Autocanada Inc ACQ.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$9 from C$5

Saputo Inc SAP.TO: CIBC cuts price target to C$38 from C$40

Stingray Group Inc RAYa.TO: CIBC cuts price target to C$7 from C$8

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1707.8; -0.81% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $38.28; +2.33% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.19; +3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for May: Expected -8,000,000; Prior -20,537,000

0830 Private payrolls for May: Expected -7,500,000; Prior -19,557,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for May: Expected -440,000; Prior -1,330,000

0830 Government payrolls for May: Prior -980,000

0830 Unemployment rate for May: Expected 19.7%; Prior 14.7%

0830 Average earnings mm for May: Expected 1.0%; Prior 4.7%

0830 Average earnings yy for May: Expected 8.5%; Prior 7.9%

0830 Average workweek hours for May: Expected 34.3 hrs; Prior 34.2 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for May: Prior 60.2%

0830 U6 underemployment for May: Prior 22.8%

1500 Consumer credit for April: Expected -$20.00 bln; Prior -$12.04 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.35)

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nachiket.tekawade@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.