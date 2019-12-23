US Markets

TSX futures inch up as gold prices rise

Contributor
Nidhi C Sai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures edged up on Monday, supported by gold prices which rose as lingering U.S.-China trade uncertainties increased appeal for safe-haven bullion.

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged up on Monday, supported by gold prices which rose as lingering U.S.-China trade uncertainties increased appeal for safe-haven bullion.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

Canada's gross domestic product data for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX index .GSPTSE ended 0.32% higher at 17,118.93 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.19%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO: TD Securities raises price target to C$22 from C$21.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc PL.TO: BMO raises price target to C$10.25 from C$9.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1,482.9; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.41; -0.05% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $66.20; +0.09% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0730 Durable goods for Nov: Expected 1.5%; Prior 0.5%

0730 Durables ex-transport for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.5%

0730 Durables ex-defense mm for Nov: Prior 0.0%

0730 Nondefense cap ex-air for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior 1.1%

0800 (approx.) Build permits number for Nov: Prior 1.482 mln

0800 (approx.) Build permits change mm for Nov: Prior 1.4%

0830 National Activity Index for Nov: Prior -0.71

1000 New home sales-units for Nov: Expected 0.734 mln; Prior 0.733 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Nov: Expected -0.3%; Prior -0.7%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.32)

(Reporting by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nidhi.CSai@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular