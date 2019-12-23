TSX futures inch up as gold prices rise

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged up on Monday, supported by gold prices which rose as lingering U.S.-China trade uncertainties increased appeal for safe-haven bullion.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

Canada's gross domestic product data for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX index .GSPTSE ended 0.32% higher at 17,118.93 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.19%. .N

Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO: TD Securities raises price target to C$22 from C$21.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc PL.TO: BMO raises price target to C$10.25 from C$9.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,482.9; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.41; -0.05% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $66.20; +0.09% O/R

0730 Durable goods for Nov: Expected 1.5%; Prior 0.5%

0730 Durables ex-transport for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.5%

0730 Durables ex-defense mm for Nov: Prior 0.0%

0730 Nondefense cap ex-air for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior 1.1%

0800 (approx.) Build permits number for Nov: Prior 1.482 mln

0800 (approx.) Build permits change mm for Nov: Prior 1.4%

0830 National Activity Index for Nov: Prior -0.71

1000 New home sales-units for Nov: Expected 0.734 mln; Prior 0.733 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Nov: Expected -0.3%; Prior -0.7%

