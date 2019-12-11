TSX futures inch higher as gold prices rise

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged up on Wednesday, boosted by higher gold prices as investors hedged against uncertainties around threats of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET (or 1200 GMT).

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.13% by 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data on capacity utilization for Q3 is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX closed flat to 16,950.70 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.08% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.13%. .N

The Canadian Transportation Agency said on Tuesday Onex Corp ONEX.TO will need to amend its by-laws to meet the country's ownership rules related to its proposed C$3.5 billion buyout deal of Canada's second-largest carrier WestJet Airlines WJA.TO.

Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO investor Ortelius Advisors LP said it will vote against the Saks Fifth Avenue owner's C$1.9 billion take-private deal because of what the hedge fund views as lapses in the sales process.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc DPM.TO: National Bank of Canada initiates coverage with outperform rating and target price of C$7.75

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Jefferies raises target price to C$18 from C$17.5

Sierra Metals Inc SMT.TO: Jefferies raises target price to C$2 from C$1.9

Gold futures GCc2: $1469.4; rose 0.24% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.88; fell 0.61% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.84; fell 0.78% O/R

0830 Core CPI mm SA for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core CPI yy NSA for Nov: Expected 2.3%; Prior 2.3%

0830 CPI Index NSA for Nov: Expected 257.221; Prior 257.346

0830 Core CPI Index SA for Nov: Prior 265.01

0830 CPI mm SA for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 CPI yy NSA for Nov: Expected 2.0%; Prior 1.8%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Nov: Prior -0.1%

0830 (approx.) CPI mm NSA for Nov: Prior 0.230%

0830 (approx.) CPI Index SA for Nov: Prior 257.270

1100 (approx.) Cleveland Fed CPI for Nov: Prior 0.2%

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Dec: Prior 61.23

1400 Fed funds target rate for 11 Dec: Expected 1.5-1.75%; Prior 1.5-1.75%

1400 Federal budget for Nov: Expected -$196.50 bln; Prior -$134.00 bln

1400 Fed interest on excess reserves for 11 Dec: Prior 1.55%

($1 = C$1.33)

