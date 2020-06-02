US Markets
PPL

TSX futures higher on economic recovery hopes

Contributor
Nachiket Tekawade Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Tuesday as optimism over global economic recovery efforts eclipsed worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and the worst civil unrest in the United States in decades.

June 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Tuesday as optimism over global economic recovery efforts eclipsed worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and the worst civil unrest in the United States in decades.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.75% at 7:00.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.29% higher at 15,236.21 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.59% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.56%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$19 from C$18

Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$26 from C$24

Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$40 from C$31

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1744.5; +0.07% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $36.36; +2.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $39.34; +2.66% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for May: Prior 826.5

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for May: Prior 4.3

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.35)

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nachiket.tekawade@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular