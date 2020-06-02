TSX futures higher on economic recovery hopes

June 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Tuesday as optimism over global economic recovery efforts eclipsed worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and the worst civil unrest in the United States in decades.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.75% at 7:00.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.29% higher at 15,236.21 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.59% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.56%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$19 from C$18

Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$26 from C$24

Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$40 from C$31

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1744.5; +0.07% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $36.36; +2.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $39.34; +2.66% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for May: Prior 826.5

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for May: Prior 4.3

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.35)

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nachiket.tekawade@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.