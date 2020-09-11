TSX futures higher as U.S. tech stocks gain

July 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a higher open on Friday after a mild recovery in U.S. tech stocks following a plunge in the previous session that was sparked by a sell-off on Wall Street.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 7:35 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.21% lower at 16,185.32 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.58% at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.65% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.64%. .N

The Canadian government says its plan to require reductions in carbon intensity of fuels will boost the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, but oil and chemical companies say they are worried it will boost their costs as they struggle to rebound.

Oil prices were steady on Friday, but were on track for a second weekly fall after U.S. stock markets tumbled and U.S. stockpiles rose unexpectedly.

A wave of consolidation is underway in Canada's Montney oil and gas region as small companies struggling to weather the impact of coronavirus on the energy industry sell their holdings in what just a few years ago was a booming patch.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,945.5; -0.55% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.31; +0.03% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $39.92; -0.35% O/R

