TSX futures higher ahead of Trump's trade speech

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Tuesday over hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump may signal progress on trade talks with China.

Trump is scheduled to discuss the country's trade policy at the Economic Club of New York later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.03% to 16,882.83 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.08%. .N

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO, on Monday rolled out a meat-free version of its Whopper burger in 25 European countries, using patties made by Unilever Plc ULVR.L to strengthen its foothold in the exploding market for plant-based food served in restaurant chains.

Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the Canadian marijuana producer was weighed down by lower margins and surge in expenses.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$81 from C$94

Optiva Inc OPT.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$58 from C$50

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$48 from C$46

Gold futures GCc2 $1453.9; -0.22% GOL/

US crude CLc1 $57.05; +0.33% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 $62.41; +0.37% O/R

($1= C$1.32)

