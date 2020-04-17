TSX futures gain on U.S. plans to reopen economy, potential COVID-19 drug

April 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday on U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to gradually reopen the country's economy and as reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19 boosted investor sentiment, lifting stock markets across the world.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 2.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.42% lower at 13,899.32 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 3.34% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 3.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 2.33%. .N

Newmont Corp NGT.TO is looking to restart some of its Canadian and South American gold mines shut last month to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Chief Executive Tom Parker said on Friday.

Air Canada AC.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO: Berenberg raises target price to C$27 from C$25

Uni-Select Inc UNS.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "sector perform" from "underperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1,696; -1.55% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $18.6; -6.39% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $28.52; +2.52% O/R

1000 (approx.) Leading index change mm for Mar: Expected -7.0%; Prior 0.1%

($1= C$1.40)

