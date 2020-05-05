TSX futures gain on rising oil prices

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as oil prices jumped amid hopes of recovery in vehicle traffic and fuel demand as countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions.

Italy, Spain, Nigeria and India, together with Ohio and other U.S. states, began allowing some people to go back to work and opened up construction sites, parks and libraries.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.65% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's March trade figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.85% higher at 14,745.04 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.06% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 1.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 rose 1.16%. .N

Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO reported higher quarterly sales and operating profit that fell slightly short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, while cutting its full-year sales outlook due to disruption to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Air Canada AC.TO: Altacorp Capital cuts target price to C$46 from C$50

Capital Power Corp CPX.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$39 from C$42

Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$165 from C$130

Gold futures GCc2: $1705.8; -0.44% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $22.56; +10.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $29.33; +7.83% O/R

0830 International Trade for Mar: Expected -$44.0 bln; Prior -$39.9 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Mar: Prior -$64.22 bln

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Apr: Prior 27.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Apr: Prior 27.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Apr: Expected 36.8; Prior 52.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Apr: Prior 48.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr: Prior 47.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr: Prior 52.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Apr: Prior 50.0

($1= C$1.41)

