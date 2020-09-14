TSX futures gain on optimism around COVID-19 vaccine

July 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a higher open on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine renewed hopes for a post-pandemic economic rebound.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said over the weekend it had resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.22% higher at 16,222.46 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.86% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.20% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.6%. .N

Canadian private security company Garda World Security [RIC:RIC:GRWSC.UL] said on Monday it offered to buy British rival G4S GFS.L for about 2.95 billion pounds ($3.80 billion), seeking to turnaround the London-listed firm.

Oil prices slipped slightly on Monday amid concerns about a stalled global economic recovery and worries over renewed Libyan supply, but were supported by an impending storm which has disrupted U.S. oil production.

Gold prices rose on Monday helped by a weaker dollar and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reiterate its dovish monetary policy stance this week.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,942; +0.13% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.22; -0.29% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $39.74; -0.23% O/R

