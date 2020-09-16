TSX futures gain on oil boost; Fed decision in focus

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada's stock index futures rose on Wednesday, boosted by higher oil prices, as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low when it announces its policy decision later in the session.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.52% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.43% higher at 16,431.27 on Tuesday. .TO

The U.S. central bank is expected to give somewhat rosier economic forecasts and a renew pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the world's biggest economy needs to recover from its deepest downturn in decades.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's virtual news briefing half an hour later.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.41% at 7:30 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 gained 0.46%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 rose 0.32%. .N

A Canadian environmental working group called for billions in spending over the next five years to spur a green economic recovery, a week before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to outline his own plan to parliament.

Oil rose for a second day, gaining more than 2%, as a hurricane closed U.S. offshore production and an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly decreased.

Gold prices rose helped by a subdued dollar.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,964.7; +0.34% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.12; +2.19% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.39; +2.21% O/R

