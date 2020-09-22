TSX futures gain on oil boost
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as oil prices received a boost from expectations that fuel demand would remain intact even if new coronavirus lockdowns were to be imposed.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.33% at 7:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.34% lower at 15,981.77 on Monday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were flat while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 gained 7.75 points, or 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 72 points, or 0.66%..N
British Columbia will hold an election on Oct. 24, its premier said on Monday, making it the largest province in Canada so far to hold a vote during the pandemic.
Oil prices rose as analysts took the view renewed lockdown restrictions would have only a limited impact on fuel demand, partly reversing a steep drop in prices the previous day.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,903.1; +0.05% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $39.6; +0.74% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $42.04; +1.45% O/R
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
