TSX futures gain on oil boost

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as oil prices received a boost from expectations that fuel demand would remain intact even if new coronavirus lockdowns were to be imposed.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.33% at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.34% lower at 15,981.77 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were flat while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 gained 7.75 points, or 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 72 points, or 0.66%..N

British Columbia will hold an election on Oct. 24, its premier said on Monday, making it the largest province in Canada so far to hold a vote during the pandemic.

Oil prices rose as analysts took the view renewed lockdown restrictions would have only a limited impact on fuel demand, partly reversing a steep drop in prices the previous day.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,903.1; +0.05% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.6; +0.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.04; +1.45% O/R

