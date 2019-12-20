TSX futures gain on new North American trade deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, following the approval of a new trade deal between the United States and its neighbors Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules, but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

Data on Canada's retail sales and new housing prices are due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX index .GSPTSE ended 0.19% higher at 17,064.04 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.08%. .N

Australian miner South32 Ltd S32.AX and base metal explorer Trilogy Metals Inc TMQ.TO will become equal partners in a joint venture that will own and operate an Alaskan copper and base metal project, the two companies said.

Miner Centamin Plc CEY.L should extend a deadline for Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO to make a firm takeover offer, a top shareholder with both companies said on Thursday, increasing pressure on the London-listed miner to engage in talks.

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO submitted on Thursday its application to the Canada Energy Regulator to contract out space on its Mainline oil pipeline, and said it had significant support from shippers, documents filed with the regulator showed.

Ero Copper Group ERO.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$21.50 from C$21

Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO: CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperformer; raises target price to C$29 from C$28

Gold futures GCc2: $1,477.2; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.93; -0.41% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $66.31; -0.35% O/R

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q3: Prior 1.3%

0830 GDP final for Q3: Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.1%

0830 GDP sales final for Q3: Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.0%

0830 GDP consumption spending final for Q3: Prior 2.9%

0830 GDP deflator final for Q3: Expected 1.8%; Prior 1.7%

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q3: Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.1%

0830 PCE prices final for Q3: Prior 1.5%

1000 Personal income mm for Nov: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.0

1000 Personal consumption real mm for Nov: Prior 0.1%

1000 Consumption, adjusted mm for Nov: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%

1000 Core PCE price index mm for Nov: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.1%

1000 Core PCE price index yy for Nov: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.6%

1000 PCE price index mm for Nov: Prior 0.2%

1000 PCE price index yy for Nov: Prior 1.3%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Dec: Expected 99.2; Prior 99.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Dec: Expected 115.6; Prior 115.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Dec: Expected 89.7; Prior 88.9

1000 (approx.) U Mich 1 year inflation final for Dec: Prior 2.4%

1000 (approx.) U Mich 5-year inflation final for Dec: Prior 2.3%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Dec: Prior -5

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Dec: Prior -3

1200 (approx.) Dallas fed PCE for Nov: Prior 1.6%

($1= C$1.31)

