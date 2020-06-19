TSX futures gain on higher oil prices

June 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday as oil prices gained after OPEC producers and allies promised to meet supply cut commitments, while signs of improving fuel demand further bolstered sentiment.

Iraq and Kazakhstan pledged to comply better with oil cuts, during a meeting of an OPEC+ panel on Thursday, sources said.

Fuel demand across Europe is staging a gradual recovery after hitting record lows at the height of coronavirus lockdown measures in April.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.74% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's retail sales data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

On Thursday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.33% higher at 15,479.83.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1were up 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1were up 0.84% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1were up 0.85%. .N

Barrick Gold ABX.TO on Thursday said there is "absolutely no truth" in a news release circulated on social media in Zambia claiming the gold miner had sold its Lumwana copper mine.

Canadian technology firms Shopify Inc SHOP.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO have been working with provincial and federal governments on a coronavirus contact tracing app expected to launch in July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

A leak at Suncor Energy Inc's SU.TO 137,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Montreal, Quebec, refinery has been contained and stopped, the company said in an email response to Reuters on Thursday.

Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$37 from C$35

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Jefferies raises target price to C$18 from C$16

Medipharm Labs Corp LABS.TO: Altacorp cuts price target to C$2.15 from C$4.30

Gold futures GCc2: $1,734; +0.46% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.79; +2.45% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.29; +1.88% O/R

0830 Current account for Q1: Expected -103.0 bln; Prior -109.8 bln

($1= C$1.36)

