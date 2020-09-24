TSX futures gain as Trudeau signals more fiscal spending

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the government vowed to boost pandemic-related spending to shore up the domestic economy in the face of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.42% at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 2.01% lower at 15,817.11 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 rose 10 points or 0.04% while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 slipped 1.25 points, or 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 29.75 points, or 0.27%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N reported a near 6% rise in quarterly revenue, as demand for its security software suite, Spark, and its QNX car software rose.

Oil prices dropped despite a fall in U.S. inventories last week, amid a stronger dollar and a renewed wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe that led to renewed travel restrictions in several countries.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,852.3; -0.44% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.98; +0.13% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.84; +0.17% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

Jobless claims data for the week ended Sept. 19 to be released at 8:30 am ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.