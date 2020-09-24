TSX futures gain as Trudeau signals more fiscal spending
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the government vowed to boost pandemic-related spending to shore up the domestic economy in the face of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.42% at 7:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 2.01% lower at 15,817.11 on Wednesday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 rose 10 points or 0.04% while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 slipped 1.25 points, or 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 29.75 points, or 0.27%..N
Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N reported a near 6% rise in quarterly revenue, as demand for its security software suite, Spark, and its QNX car software rose.
Oil prices dropped despite a fall in U.S. inventories last week, amid a stronger dollar and a renewed wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe that led to renewed travel restrictions in several countries.
Gold futures GCc2: $1,852.3; -0.44% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $39.98; +0.13% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $41.84; +0.17% O/R
Jobless claims data for the week ended Sept. 19 to be released at 8:30 am ET
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
