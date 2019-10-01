TSX futures gain as oil prices recover

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, as oil prices rebounded on reports of lower output from the world's largest oil producers.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's GDP data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by Markit Manufacturing PMI data at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX fell 0.21% to 16,658.63 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.26%. .N

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit in which Comerica Inc CMA.N sought millions of dollars from Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO after the Canadian aircraft maker could not find buyers for four planes whose leases had expired.

Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO on Monday boosted its budget and production forecast for Argentina's Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project, a bullish move linked to the electric vehicle revolution.

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$63 from C$59

Marathon Gold Corp MOZ.TO: National Bank of Canada resumes coverage with outperform rating and C$1.90 target price

Gold futures GCc2: $1470.5; +0.09 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $54.62; +1.02 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $59.84; +1 percent O/R

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Sep: Prior 51.0

1000 Construction spending mm for Aug: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.1%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 50.1; Prior 49.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Sep: Expected 48.5; Prior 46.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep: Prior 47.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep: Prior 47.2

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Sep: Prior 0.2

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Sep: Prior 7.8

