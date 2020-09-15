US Markets

TSX futures gain as factory sales rise for third straight month

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a higher open on Tuesday as domestic factory sales rose for a third straight month in July, signaling that a post-pandemic economic rebound was on track.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.7% at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.85% higher at 16,360.14 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 222 points, or 0.79%, at 8:47 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 30 points, or 0.89%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 140 points, or 1.24%. .N

Canadian factory sales rose 7.0% in July from June on motor vehicle sales, as well as petroleum and coal, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Canada will announce on Tuesday that it was going ahead with a threat to slap retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods after Washington said it would impose punitive measures on Canadian aluminum imports, CTV said on Monday.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,969; +0.73% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.74; +1.29% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.02; +1.04% O/R

0915 Industrial production mm for Aug: Expected 1.0%; Prior 3.0%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Aug: Expected 71.4%; Prior 70.6%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Aug: Expected 1.2%; Prior 3.4%

0915 Industrial production YoY for Aug: Prior -8.18%

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

