TSX futures flat as virus fears offset China's efforts to boost economy

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, as worries over a rise in coronavirus cases in South Korea offset the impact of China's efforts to boost its economy and a drop in new cases at the epicenter of the epidemic.

Dozens of people in South Korea were infected by the coronavirus in what the authorities described as a "super-spreading event" at a church. The country, which has reported one coronavirus death, now has 104 confirmed cases of the flu-like virus.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were slightly down 0.05% at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Canada's new housing price index is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed 0.38% higher at 17,925.36 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.21% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.21%. .N

Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N is close to naming former Nielsen Holdings Plc NLSN.N president Steve Hasker as its next chief executive, succeeding Jim Smith, according to people familiar with the matter.

Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO raised its full-year forecast for gold production and beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, driven by higher production at its Fosterville mine in Victoria, Australia.

Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp T.TO said on Wednesday it aims to raise about C$1.3 billion through a public stock offering, priced at C$52 per share.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$110 from C$107

Dollarama Inc DOL.TO: Wells Fargo cuts to underweight from overweight

Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$110

Gold futures GCc2: $1616; + 0.45% GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1: $53.45; + 0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $59.22; + 0.17% O/R

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 210,000; prior 205,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 212,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.720 mln; prior 1.698 mln

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Business Index for Feb: Expected 12.0; prior 17.0

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed 6M Index for Feb: Prior 38.40

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Capex Index for Feb: Prior 32.90

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Employment for Feb: Prior 19.30

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Prices Paid for Feb: Prior 22.10

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed New Orders for Feb: Prior 18.20

1000 (approx.) Leading index change mm for Jan: Expected 0.4%; prior -0.3%

($1 = C$1.33)

