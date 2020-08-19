TSX futures flat as investors eye inflation data

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Wednesday, mirroring subdued moves across global equity markets, as investors awaited inflation data for clues on the health of the domestic economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada's inflation (CPI) data for the month of July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Markets are also weighing the potential impact on policy of after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday appointed his close ally and deputy Chrystia Freeland as finance minister on Tuesday and promised "bold new solutions" to help Canada recover from the pandemic.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.18% lower at 16,626.08

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.14%. .N

The appointment of a journalist with little corporate experience to manage the finances of a G7 country would typically be seen as risky, but markets barely hiccupped on Tuesday after Chrystia Freeland was appointed Canada's finance minister.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFT.TO: RBC raises price target to C$85 from C$77 Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO: Piper Sandler cuts price target to $26 from $32 K-Bro Linen Inc KBL.TO: Eight Capital raises target price to C$33 from C$28

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; -+1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.39; -+0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; -+0.6% O/R

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

