TSX futures fall tracking lower oil prices

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Thursday, weighed by lower crude prices after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 oil demand forecast following unprecedented travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paris-based IEA slashed its 2020 oil demand outlook by 140,000 bpd to 91.9 million bpd, its first downgrade in several months.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.47% higher at 16,575.28.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.04%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$45 from C$43 Boyd Group Services Inc BYD.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$233 from C$212 Leon's Furniture Ltd LNF.TO: BMO raises price target to C$17 from C$14

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,932.3; -0.27% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42.62; -0.12% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $45.32; -0.24% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Jul: Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.4%

0830 Export prices mm for Jul: Expected 0.4%; Prior 1.4%

0830 Import prices yy for Jul: Prior -3.8%

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 1,120,000; Prior 1,186,000

0830 Jobless claims four-week average : Prior 1,337,750

0830 Continues jobless claims : Expected 15.898 mln; Prior 16.107 mln

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

