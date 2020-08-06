TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices, dismal Bombardier earnings

US Markets
Canadian main stock index's futures fell on Thursday, dragged down by weaker oil prices and a dismal earnings report by Bombardier Inc.

While fewer business jet deliveries hurt the Canadian plane and train maker, which reported a loss for the second quarter, oil prices slipped following concerns about a slowdown in the economic recovery on surging infections.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's total reserve assets for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

On Wednesday, Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.82% higher at 16,501.61.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.25%. .N

Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO on Wednesday comfortably beat analyst estimates for second-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier due in part to favorable policyholder experience and market impacts.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as cost cuts helped cushion the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$245 from C$235

Norbord Inc OSB.TO: RBC raises target price to C$50 from C$43

Trisura Group Ltd TSU.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$110 from C$85

Gold futures GCc2: $2047.2; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.73; -1.09% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.95; -0.49% O/R

0730 Challenger layoffs for Jul: Prior 170,219

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 1,415,000; Prior 1,434,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 1,368,500

0830 Cont jobless claim : Expected 16.720 mln; Prior 17.018 mln

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

