TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index's futures fell on Friday, as oil prices weakened following uncertainty around its demand recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two prominent forecasters, the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, trimmed their 2020 oil demand forecasts this week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.68% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's manufacturing sales for June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

On Thursday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.27% lower at 16,530.06

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.48% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.13%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Goeasy Ltd GSY.TO: BMO raises price target to C$71 from C$65 Bellus Health Inc BLU.TO: H.C. Wainwright cuts price target to $10 from $28

Exchange Income Corp EIF.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$35.5 from C$30

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; -+1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.39; -+0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; -+0.6% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q2: Expected 6.2%; Prior 5.1%

0830 Productivity preliminary for Q2: Expected 1.5%; Prior -0.9%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Jul: Expected 1.3%; Prior 7.3%

0830 Retail sales mm for Jul: Expected 1.9%; Prior 7.5%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Jul: Prior 6.7%

0830 Retail control for Jul: Expected 0.8%; Prior 5.6%

0830 Retail sales YoY for Jul: Prior 1.10%

0915 Industrial production mm for Jul: Expected 3.0%; Prior 5.4%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Jul: Expected 70.3%; Prior 68.6%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Jul: Expected 3.0%; Prior 7.2%

0915 Industrial production YoY for Jul: Prior -10.82%

1000 Business inventories mm for Jun: Expected -1.2%; Prior -2.3%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto revenue for Jun: Prior -0.8%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Aug: Expected 72.0; Prior 72.5

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Aug: Expected 81.8; Prior 82.8

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Aug: Expected 66.7; Prior 65.9

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Aug: Prior 3.0%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Aug: Prior 2.6%

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

