TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices

July 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell more than 1% on Thursday, weighed by lower oil prices as surging coronavirus cases globally dented hopes of a rebound in fuel demand just as major oil producers are set to raise output.

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies are set to step up output in August, adding about 1.5 million barrels per day to global supply.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.08% higher at 16,294.66.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.91% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 1.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.15%. .N

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO is allowing most of its employees to work from home at least until the end of this year and possibly into 2021, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday

Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.TO reported a near four-fold rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in gold prices, while its costs tied to exploration also fell.

