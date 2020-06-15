TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices

June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Monday, as oil prices slumped on concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Oil prices dropped as new coronavirus infections hit China, Japan and the United States, adding to concerns that a resurgence of the virus could hit a recovery in fuel demand.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.37% higher at 15,256.57.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 2.55%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 2.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.61%. .N

Britain's Cineworld Group Plc CINE.L said on Friday it abandoned its $1.65 billion deal to buy Cineplex Inc CGX.TO, citing what it termed the Canadian company's breaches in the merger agreement between the cinema operators.

First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO has asked Canada's ambassador to Mexico to intervene in an escalating tax dispute with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government, the Canadian miner's chief executive said on Friday.

Docebo Inc DCBO.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$32 from C$28

Major Drilling Group International MDI.TO: RBC raises rating to outperform from sector perform

TFI International Inc TFII.TO: CIBC raises rating to neutral from underperformer

Gold futures GCc2: $1709.8; -1.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $35.4; -2.37% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $38.21; -1.34% O/R

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for June: Expected -27.50; Prior -48.50

($1 = C$1.37)

