TSX futures fall on U.S. crude crash

April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures slid on Tuesday as U.S. oil futures continued to trade in the negative after their first ever sub-zero dive on Monday, furthering concerns of a global recession in the coming months.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.71% at 7:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. GMT).

Retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.20% higher at 14,388.28 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 1.75% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 1.32% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.72%. .N

Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO, TECK.N reported a much bigger-than-expected 84% plunge in quarterly profit, hit by shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak and weak performance in its energy unit.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Monday it would not ration capacity for May on North America's biggest oil pipeline network, as Canada's oil producers deepen production cuts to cope with low prices and weak demand.

The London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it was committed to completing its $27 billion takeover of data company Refinitiv in the second half of the year, with no plans to revise its savings targets for the deal as a deep recession beckons.

Fortis Inc FTS.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$57 from C$55

Linamar Corp LNR.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$40 from C$43

Stingray Group Inc RAYa.TO: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

Gold futures GCc2: $1683.5; -1.17% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $-6.4; +82.99% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $21.69; -15.17% O/R

1000 Existing home sales for Mar: Expected 5.30 mln; Prior 5.77 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Mar: Expected -8.1%; Prior 6.5%

($1= C$1.42)

