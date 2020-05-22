US Markets
TSX futures fall on tumbling oil prices amid U.S.-China trade tensions

Priyanka Das Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday as oil prices came under pressure from rising tensions between the United States and China, after the largest Asian economy moved to impose a national security law on Hong Kong.

China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, a Chinese official said on Thursday, drawing a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington would react "very strongly" against the attempt to gain more control over the former British colony.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.48% at 7:00 a.m. ET, as China's move raised fears of more pro-democracy protests that engulfed the Asian city last year.

Canada's retail sales data for March is due at 08:30 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.75% lower at 14,884.85 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.32 and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.48%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO: Jefferies cuts rating to underperform

Kirkland Lake Gold KL.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

New Gold Inc NGD.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to outperform from sector perform

Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,736; +0.82% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $31.96; -5.78% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $34.32; -4.83% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

($1 = C$1.40)

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

