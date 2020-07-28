TSX futures fall on subdued U.S. crude prices, bullion

July 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, dragged by weaker U.S. crude prices as surging coronavirus cases globally raised demand concerns, while falling bullion prices further dented the market sentiment.

Gold fell as much as 1.8% earlier in the day from an all-time peak as the dollar rebounded and investors squared positions after a rapid rally, while U.S. crude prices fell 0.31%. GOL/O/R

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.53% higher at 16,161.33.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.17% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.15%. .N

Airboss of America Corp BOS.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$33 from C$23

Canfor Corp CFP.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$19 from C$17

First National Financial FN.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$33 from C$29

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1929.29; -0.66% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.47; -0.31% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.53; +0.28% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for May: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for May: Prior 0.9%

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for May: Expected 4.0%; Prior 4.0%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Jul: Expected 94.5; Prior 98.1

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jul: Prior 0

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jul: Prior -28

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jul: Prior -1

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jul: Prior 2.1

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Jul: Prior 5.7

($1= C$1.34)

