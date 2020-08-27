TSX futures fall on subdued gold prices

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canadian main stock index futures fell on Thursday, dragged by weaker bullion prices, with investors awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole conference.

The yellow metal GCc2 fell 0.38% to $1934.4 per ounce. GOL/

Lower crude prices dented sentiment further, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 shedding 0.3% and Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 falling marginally.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's current account balance for Q2 is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.04% higher at 16,789.97 in the previous session.

On Thursday, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 fell 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 slid 0.21%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

National Bank of Canada NA.TO: Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$104 from C$103

Knight Therapeutics Inc GUD.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$8 from C$9.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1934.4; -0.38% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $43.25; -0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $45.6; -0.09% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Corporate profits preliminary for Q2: Prior -12.4%

0830 GDP 2nd estimate for Q2: Expected -32.5%; Prior -32.9%

0830 GDP sales preliminary for Q2: Prior -29.3%

0830 GDP cons spending preliminary for Q2: Prior -34.6%

0830 GDP deflator preliminary for Q2: Expected -2.0%; Prior -2.1%

0830 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q2: Expected -1.1%; Prior -1.1%

0830 PCE prices preliminary for Q2: Prior -1.9%

0830 Intial jobless claim: Expected 1000000; Prior 1106000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 1175750

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 14.450 mln; Prior 14.844 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for Jul: Prior 116.1

1000 Pending sales change mm for Jul: Expected 3.0%; Prior 16.6%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Aug: Prior 7

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Aug: Prior 3

($1= C$1.32)

