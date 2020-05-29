TSX futures fall on rising Sino-U.S. tensions; Trump's response awaited

May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's response to China tightening control over Hong Kong, which could worsen tensions between the world's top two economies.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Investors are also awaiting Canada's GDP data, due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.34%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.19%. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.06% down at 15,262.73 on Thursday.

Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO has offered an extra 15% stake in its Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea to local landowners, according to a letter from its CEO, in a bid to break an impasse with the national government over the mine's future.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO took a mark-to-market trading loss of C$88.2 million in one day in March due mainly to volatility in the gold market, the bank said in its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday.

BRP Inc DOO.TO: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

Hardwoods Distribution HDI.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$21 from C$18.50

Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$8 from C$7

Gold futures GCc2: $1,733.4; +0.73% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $32.74; -2.82% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $34.36; -2.64% O/R

0830 Personal income mm for April: Expected -6.5%; Prior -2.0%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for April: Prior -7.3%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for April: Expected -12.6%; Prior -7.5%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for April: Expected -0.3%; Prior -0.1%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for April: Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.7%

0830 PCE price index mm for April: Prior -0.3%

0830 PCE price index yy for April: Prior 1.3%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for April: Prior -$64.38 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for April: Prior -0.8%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for April: Prior -1.0%

0945 (approx.) Chicago PMI for May: Expected 40.0; Prior 35.4

1000 U Mich Sentiment final for May: Expected 74.0; Prior 73.7

1000 U Mich Conditions final for May: Prior 83.0

1000 U Mich Expectations final for May: Prior 67.7

1000 (approx.) U Mich 1 year inflation final for May: Prior 3.0%

1000 (approx.) U Mich 5-year inflation final for May: Prior 2.6%

1200 (approx.) Dallas fed PCE for April: Prior 1.1%

($1 = C$1.37)

