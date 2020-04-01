US Markets

TSX futures fall on recession fears

Priyanka Das Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Wednesday on rising evidence that the coronavirus was sending the global economy into a deep recession.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.93% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers index data is due at 09:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 2.61 percent at 13,378.75 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 3.41% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 3.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 2.88%. .N

Miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO suspended its 2020 financial forecasts and said it expected steelmaking coal production to drop to about 80-85% of normal levels in an initial two-week slowdown from March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Airboss of America Corp BOS.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$15 from C$11

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$10 from C$18

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$17 from C$15

TCP Energy Corp TRP.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$72 from C$69

Gold futures GCc2: $1,1599.6; +0.65% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $20.6; +0.59% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $25.435; -3.49% O/R

0815 (approx.) ADP national employment for Mar: Expected -150,000; Prior 183,000

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Mar: Prior 49.2

1000 Construction spending mm for Feb: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.8%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 45.0; Prior 50.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Mar: Expected 41.2; Prior 45.9

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Mar: Expected 43.6; Prior 46.9

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Mar: Prior 49.8

($1 = C$1.43)

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Priyanka.das@thomsonreuters.com))

Most Popular