TSX futures fall on coronavirus fears

March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Monday as the fast-spreading coronavirus forced countries to lock down, raising fears of a global recession and sending oil prices tumbling.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's wholesale trade data for January is due at 08:30 a.m. E.T.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE closed down 2.6% at 11,851.56 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 2.55% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 2.57% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 2%. .N

Miner Newmont Corp NGT.TO said it was withdrawing its 2020 outlook as some production could be deferred to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The spreading coronavirus outbreak will trigger a short, sharp global recession this year before the world's economy bounces back in 2021, Canada's trade financing agency predicted on Monday.

Ecuador said on Sunday that its largest gold and copper mines would reduce the number of workers and scale back operations to a minimum as the country registers a rapid growth of coronavirus infections.

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$17 from C$26

Capstone Mining Corp CS.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$0.45 from C$1

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$56 from C$62

Gold futures GCc2: $1497.3; +0.86 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $22.26; -1.63 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $25.5; -5.49 percent O/R

0930 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior -0.25

($1 = C$1.45)

(1 Canadian dollar = $0.6907)

(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

