TSX futures fall as WHO labels coronavirus outbreak global emergency

January 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, intensifying concerns on its potential economic impact. The United States and other countries tightened travel curbs and businesses said they were facing supply problems because of coronavirus spread in China, a day after the WHO declared a global health emergency. [nL4N29Z6DC] March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.41% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The country's gross domestic product data for November and producer price data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX index fell 0.12% to 17,490.56 on Thursday. [nL8N29Z8BW] Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.45% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.42% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.39%. [.N] TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN] Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has agreed to buy up to 20% of Aston Martin and rename his Formula One team after the 107-year-old company, famed for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice. [nL8N2A01IJ] Canada's Cott Corp said on Friday it would sell its S&D Coffee and Tea business to privately owned Westrock Coffee Co for $405 million in cash, as it looks to focus on its more profitable water business. [nL4N2A043Y] ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA] CAE Inc : RBC raises target price to C$41 from C$39 Exco Technologies Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$8.5 from C$8 Intact Financial Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$145 from C$141 COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET Gold futures : $1581.1; -0.34% [GOL/] US crude : $52.39; +0.48% [O/R] Brent crude : $58.49; +0.34% [O/R] U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY 0830 Personal income mm for Dec: Expected 0.3%; prior 0.5% 0830 Personal consumption real mm for Dec: Prior 0.3% 0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Dec: Expected 0.3%; prior 0.4% 0830 Core PCE price index mm for Dec: Expected 0.1%; prior 0.1% 0830 Core PCE price index yy for Dec: Expected 1.6%; prior 1.6% 0830 PCE price index mm for Dec: Prior 0.2% 0830 PCE price index yy for Dec: Prior 1.5% 0830 Employment wages QQ for Q4: Prior 0.9% 0830 Employment benefits QQ for Q4: Prior 0.6% 0830 Employment costs for Q4: Expected 0.7%; prior 0.7% 1000 U Mich Sentiment final for Jan: Expected 99.1; prior 99.1 FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report [.TO] Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/] Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Nachiket.tekawade@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

