TSX futures fall as oil prices slip on virus-led demand concerns

Aug 07 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday, as oil weakened on concerns of a slowdown in fuel demand recovery due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases, denting investor sentiment.

Cases in the United States have been rising in several states, while India reported a record daily jump in infections on Friday.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's Employment data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

On Thursday, Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.47% higher at 16,579.10.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.41% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had slipped 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were lower by 0.39%. .N

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO beat analyst estimates for second-quarter core earnings on Thursday, helped by lower claims on some health plans, particularly in the United States, and the positive impact of investing activity.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO on Friday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and forecast full-year sales above estimates, as auto sales in North America showed signs of a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crew Energy Inc CR.TO: National Bank of Canada raises rating to "sector perform" from "underperform"

First Capital REIT FCR_u.TO: CIBC raises rating to "outperform" from "neutral"

Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

Gold futures GCc2: $2054.4; -0.01% GOL/

US crude CLc1: 41.49; -1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.67; -0.89% O/R

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Jul: Expected 1,600,000; Prior 4,800,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jul: Expected 1,474,000; Prior 4,767,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jul: Expected 253,000; Prior 356,000

0830 Government payrolls for Jul: Prior 33000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jul: Expected 10.5%; Prior 11.1%

0830 Average earnings mm for Jul: Expected -0.5%; Prior -1.2%

0830 Average earnings yy for Jul: Expected 4.1%; Prior 5.0%

0830 Average workweek hours for Jul: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.5 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Jul: Prior 61.5%

0830 U6 underemployment for Jul: Prior 18.0%

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Jun: Expected -2.0%; Prior -2.0%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jun: Expected 4.9%; Prior 5.4%

1500 Consumer credit for Jun: Expected 10.00 bln; Prior -18.28 bln

($1= C$1.34)

