TSX futures fall as oil prices decline

March 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures dipped on Thursday, as travel curbs dented oil demand and prices snapped three days of gains, overshadowing hopes of a $2 trillion economic package to tide over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index .GSPTSE closed up 4.52% at 13,139.23 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.49% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.84%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash to help them survive the twin shocks of COVID-19 spread and a crude price war, pitching ideas ranging from tax deferrals to backstopping bank loans. Marty Proctor, chief executive of Seven Generations Energy VII.TO, said he has spoken directly with both the federal and Alberta governments about upcoming support, and left feeling assured.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

AG Growth International AFN.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$30 from C$57

Cogeco Communications CCA.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$115 from C$124

Willow Biosciences Inc WLLW.TO: Altacorp Capital cuts target price to C$2.75 from C$5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,630.1; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $23.73; -3.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $27.05; -1.24% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 GDP final for Q4: Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.1%

0830 GDP sales final for Q4: Prior 3.1%

0830 GDP consumer spending final for Q4: Prior 1.7%

0830 GDP deflator final for Q4: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q4: Expected 1.2%; Prior 1.2%

0830 PCE prices final for Q4: Prior 1.3%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Feb: Prior -65.90 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Feb: Prior -0.4%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Feb: Prior 0.3%

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 1000,000; Prior 281,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 232,250

0830 Continued jobless claims : Prior 1.701 mln

($1 = C$1.41)

