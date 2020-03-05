US Markets

TSX futures fall as coronavirus worries rise

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Thursday as investors' coronavirus concerns rose following an increase in the death toll in the United States due to the epidemic.

    The U.S. death toll rose to 11 on Wednesday and new cases
emerged around New York City and Los Angeles, while Seattle-area
health officials discouraged social gatherings amid the nation's
largest outbreak. [nL1N2AX0S3]
    March futures on the S&P/TSX index <SXFc1> were down 1.71%
at 7:15 a.m. ET.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index ended 2.17%
higher at 16,779.53 on Wednesday. [nL8N2AW899]
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures <1YMc1> were
down 1.69% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures <ESc1>
were down 1.97% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures <NQc1> were down
1.88%. [.N]
    
     
    TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]
    Canadian Natural Resources Ltd <CNQ.TO> missed
fourth-quarter profit estimates, as the oil and gas producer
took a hit from a fall in oil prices. [nL4N2AY2LP]
    Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO> said on Wednesday
it plans to close two of its greenhouses in Aldergrove and
Delta, British Columbia, cutting about 500 positions.
[nL4N2AX4N1]
    Royal Bank of Canada <RY.TO> said on Wednesday it would cut
its prime rate to 3.45% from 3.95% in its first reduction since
July 2015, with the country's other lenders expected to follow
suit, even as the moves weigh on margins already under pressure.
[nL4N2AX4PM]
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]
    Norbord Inc <OSB.TO>: CIBC raises rating to outperformer
from neutral
    Spin Master Corp <TOY.TO>: National Bank of Canada cuts
rating to sector perform from outperform
    Transalta Corp <TA.TO>: CIBC raises target price to C$11
from C$10
    
        
    COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET 
    Gold futures <GCc2>: $1647.5; +0.27 percent [GOL/]
    US crude <CLc1>: $46.86; +0.17 percent [O/R]
    Brent crude <LCOc1>: $51.17; +0.08 percent [O/R]
  
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
    0730 Challenger layoffs for Feb: Prior 67,735
    0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 215,000; prior 219,000
    0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 209,750
    0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.733 mln; prior
1.724 mln
    0830 Labor costs revised for Q4: Expected 1.4%; prior 1.4%
    0830 Productivity revised for Q4: Expected 1.4%; prior 1.4%
    1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Jan: Prior 3.6%
    1000 Durable goods, R mm for Jan: Prior -0.2%
    1000 Factory orders mm for Jan: Expected -0.1%; prior 1.8%
    1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Jan: Prior 0.9%
    1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Jan: Prior 1.1%
    1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Jan: Prior 0.6%
    
    
 ($1 = C$1.34)

 (Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

