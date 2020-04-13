TSX futures fall as coronavirus worries persist

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Monday, after the index posted its best weekly gain in 11 years, as growing concerns over the extent of the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sentiment.

Oil prices fluctuated on Monday as the positive impact of major producers agreeing record global output cuts was offset by concerns they will not be sufficient to reduce a glut as the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand. O/R

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.63% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE ended 1.7% on Thursday. For the week, the TSX was up nearly 9.5%, its biggest advance since January 2009.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.73% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.7% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.64%. .N

Bombardier BBDb.TO is taking early steps to revive the assembly of its most lucrative business jets after production was halted for weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak, even as the pandemic risks sapping demand for corporate aircraft.

AutoCanada Inc ACQ.TO: CIBC cuts to underperformer from neutral

Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$0.7 from C$2

CAE Inc CAE.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral; cuts target price to C$24 from C$43

Gold futures GCc2: $1,727.6; -0.71% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $22.84; +0.35% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $31.54; +0.19% O/R

No major events are scheduled for the day.

