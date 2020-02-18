TSX futures fall as coronavirus fears pull down oil prices

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower open for Canada's main equity index on Tuesday, as oil prices slipped on lingering concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on oil demand.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed 0.15% higher at 17,848.36 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.6% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.45% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.72%. .N

Air Canada AC.TO missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as the airline spent more on maintaining older aircraft in its fleet amid the grounding of Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX jet.

Alstom ALSO.PA shares fell after the French firm agreed to buy the rail division of Bombardier BBDb.TO for up to 6.2 billion euros, in a deal likely to be scrutinised by regulators and unions.

Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO: RBC raises price target to C$3.50 from C$2

Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$35 from C$30

CI Financial Corp CIX.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$26 from C$25

Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO: Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with buy rating; price target of C$58

Gold futures GCc2: $1,588.6; rose 0.3% GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1: $51.13; fell 1.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $56.53; fell 1.98% O/R

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Expected 5.0; prior 4.80

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Feb: Expected 75; prior 75

($1 = C$1.33)

