TSX futures fall as coronavirus fears deepen

April 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday on fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but losses were limited by a jump in oil prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.69% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 1.72 percent to 13,097.84 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.93% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.82% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.83%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cenovus Energy CVE.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$6 from C$7.50

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$23 from C$24

International Petroleum Corp IPCO.TO: Stifel FirstEnergy cuts PT to C$2.75 from C$3.50

Parkland Fuel Corp PKI.TO: JP Morgan cuts target price to C$45 from C$49

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,621.3; -0.58% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $26.59; +5.02% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $32.42; +8.28% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Mar: Expected -100,000; Prior 273,000

0830 Private payrolls for Mar: Expected -163,000; Prior 228,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Mar: Expected -20,000; Prior 15,000

0830 Government payrolls for Mar: Prior 45,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Mar: Expected 3.8%; Prior 3.5%

0830 Average earnings mm for Mar: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Average earnings yy for Mar: Expected 3.0%; Prior 3.0%

0830 Average workweek hours for Mar: Expected 34.1 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Mar: Prior 63.4%

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Mar: Prior 40.5

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Mar: Prior 39.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 44.0; Prior 57.3

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.42)

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Priyanka.das@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.