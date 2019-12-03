TSX futures fall after Trump hints at delay in U.S.-China trade deal

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had no deadline for reaching a trade agreement with China, adding it could come after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.38% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.34% at 16,981.47 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.37% at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 0.39%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its domestic personal and commercial banking unit.

British gold miner Centamin Plc CEY.L on Tuesday rejected a 1.47 billion pound ($1.89 billion) all-stock takeover proposal from Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO, saying it did not offer enough value to Centamin shareholders.

Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc's unsolicited bid for Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO is not "superior" to an agreed upon deal with a consortium led by its executive chairman, the Canadian retailer's special committee said on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Continental Gold Inc CNL.TO: BMO cuts target price to C$5.5 from C$8.5

Roots Corp ROOT.TO: BMO cuts target price to C$3 from C$4

Semafo Inc SMF.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$5 from C$6.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1472.2; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $56.01; +0.09% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $60.94; +0.03% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Nov: Prior 874.3

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Nov: Prior 47.7

