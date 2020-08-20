US Markets
BNS

TSX futures fall after oil prices weaken

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian main stock index's futures fell on Thursday as oil prices weakened after resurgence in cases of COVID-19 stoked concerns about a slowdown in recovery of fuel demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known an OPEC+, said on Wednesday the pace of oil market recovery appeared to be slower than anticipated with growing risks of a prolonged second wave of the pandemic.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.29% lower at 16,577.38 in the previous session.

On Thursday, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were flat. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO has agreed to pay more than $127 million to resolve a series of U.S. regulatory charges, including over an alleged price manipulation scheme involving unlawful trading of precious metals futures contracts, the bank said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to $20 from $18

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,928.7; -1.62% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42.45; -1.12% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.96; -0.9% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 925,000; Prior 963,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 1,252,750

0830 Cont jobless claim: Expected 15.000 mln; Prior 15.486 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Aug: Expected 21.0; Prior 24.1

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Aug: Prior 36.00

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Aug: Prior 26.60

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Aug: Prior 20.10

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Aug: Prior 15.70

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Aug: Prior 23.00

1000 Leading index change mm for Jul: Expected 1.1%; Prior 2.0%

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

