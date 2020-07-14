TSX futures edge up on hopes of economic rebound

July 14 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index inched higher on Tuesday as investors weighed early signs of an economic rebound against fears of further curbs on business activity due to a global surge in coronavirus infections.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.47% lower at 15,639.41

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.12%. .N

As Mexico celebrated a new trade deal with the United States and Canada on July 1, a group of Canadian energy investors warned their government that Mexico could already be violating the agreement for failing to respect contracts.

Canada and the United States are set to extend a ban on non-essential travel that was imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak, although a final decision has not been taken, two Ottawa sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO: Citigroup raises price target to $36.50 from $34 Intertape Polymer Group Inc ITP.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$13.50 from C$12.50

Gold futures GCc2: $1,795.9; -1.01% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.75; -0.87% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.42; -0.7% O/R

08.30 Core CPI mm, SA for Jun: Expected 0.1%; Prior -0.1%

08.30 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jun: Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.2%

08.30 CPI Index, NSA for Jun: Expected 257.733; Prior 256.394

08.30 Core CPI Index, SA for Jun: Prior 265.44

08.30 CPI mm, SA for Jun: Expected 0.5%; Prior -0.1%

08.30 CPI yy, NSA for Jun: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.1%

08.30 Real weekly earnings mm for Jun: Prior 0.5%

08.30 CPI mm NSA for Jun: Prior 0

08.30 CPI Index SA for Jun: Prior 255.770

11.00 Cleveland fed CPI for Jun: Prior 0.3%

($1= C$1.36)

