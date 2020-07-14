US Markets
TSX futures edge up on hopes of economic rebound

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures tracking Canada's main stock index inched higher on Tuesday as investors weighed early signs of an economic rebound against fears of further curbs on business activity due to a global surge in coronavirus infections.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.47% lower at 15,639.41

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.12%. .N

As Mexico celebrated a new trade deal with the United States and Canada on July 1, a group of Canadian energy investors warned their government that Mexico could already be violating the agreement for failing to respect contracts.

Canada and the United States are set to extend a ban on non-essential travel that was imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak, although a final decision has not been taken, two Ottawa sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO: Citigroup raises price target to $36.50 from $34 Intertape Polymer Group Inc ITP.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$13.50 from C$12.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,795.9; -1.01% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.75; -0.87% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.42; -0.7% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

08.30 Core CPI mm, SA for Jun: Expected 0.1%; Prior -0.1%

08.30 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jun: Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.2%

08.30 CPI Index, NSA for Jun: Expected 257.733; Prior 256.394

08.30 Core CPI Index, SA for Jun: Prior 265.44

08.30 CPI mm, SA for Jun: Expected 0.5%; Prior -0.1%

08.30 CPI yy, NSA for Jun: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.1%

08.30 Real weekly earnings mm for Jun: Prior 0.5%

08.30 CPI mm NSA for Jun: Prior 0

08.30 CPI Index SA for Jun: Prior 255.770

11.00 Cleveland fed CPI for Jun: Prior 0.3%

($1= C$1.36)

