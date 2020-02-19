TSX futures edge up as oil prices gain on slowing virus spread

Commodities

Futures for Canada's main stock index were marginally up on Wednesday, gaining support from higher crude prices as a fall in the number of new coronavirus cases in China for the second straight day eased oil demand worries.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were slightly up 0.05% at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Oil prices were also buoyed by a U.S. decision to blacklist a trading subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft ROSN.MM which President Donald Trump's administration said provided a financial lifeline to Venezuela's government.

Canadian inflation data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed 0.06% higher at 17,858.34 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.36%. .N

Caltex Australia Ltd CTX.AX said on Wednesday that Britain's EG Group has offered to buy the convenience store, petrol station and refinery firm, rivaling Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc's ATDb.TO twice-improved A$8.80 billion bid.

Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast full-year earnings below analysts' estimates on weak global demand for fertilizers and lower potash prices.

Air Canada AC.TO: RBC cuts price target to C$58 from C$59

Aphria Inc APHA.TO: Bryan Garnier cuts fair value to C$6.5 from C$12.4

Park Lawn Corp PLC.TO: CIBC cuts price target to C$33 from C$34

Gold futures GCc2: $1609.6; rose 0.54% GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1: $52.84; rose 1.52% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $58.6; rose 1.47% O/R

0830 Building permits, number for Jan: Expected 1.450 mln; Prior 1.420 mln

0830 Building permits, change mm for Jan: Prior -3.7%

0830 Housing starts number for Jan: Expected 1.425 mln; Prior 1.608 mln

0830 Housing starts mm, change for Jan: Prior 16.9%

0830 PPI final demand yy for Jan: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.3%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Jan: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.1%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy yy for Jan: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.1%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy mm for Jan: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.1%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy/transport yy for Jan: Prior 1.5%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy/transport mm for Jan: Prior 0.1%

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

