US Markets

TSX futures edge up ahead of inflation report

Contributor
Nayyar Rasheed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of the inflation data scheduled later in the day.

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of the inflation data scheduled later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's inflation data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show annual inflation rate rose to 2.1% in September.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE rose 0.02% to 16,418.39 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.3%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aphria Inc APHA.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$6.50 from C$7

Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$55 from C$54

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1481; +0.09% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.86; +0.09% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $58.65; -0.15% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.0%

0830 Retail sales mm for Sep: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Retail ex-gas/autos for Sep: Prior 0.1%

0830 Retail control for Sep: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Retail sales yoy for Sep: Prior 4.14%

1000 Business inventories mm for Aug: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto R for Aug: Prior 0.0%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 68; Prior 68

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.32)

(Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Email: nayyar.abdulrasheed@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular