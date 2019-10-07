TSX futures edge lower on U.S.-China trade talk concerns

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Monday, pressured by worries over the outcome of the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.

Chinese officials were reluctant to agree to U.S. President Donald Trump's broad trade deal, according to a Bloomberg report, casting a pall over hopes of some progress in the talks scheduled to start this week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX closed 0.49 percent higher to 16,449.35 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.14% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.17% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.14%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Athabasca Oil Corp ATH.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$0.90 from C$1

TCP Energy Corp TRP.TO: UBS raises price target to C$66 from C$65

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$80 from C$82

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1501.9; fell 0.48 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $53.43; rose 1.17 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $58.94; rose 0.98 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 (approx.) Employment Trends for Sep: Prior 110.6

1500 Consumer credit for Aug: Expected $15.50 bln; Prior $23.29 bln

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

