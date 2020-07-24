TSX futures edge lower as U.S-China tensions offset oil gains

July 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures inched down on Friday, as escalating tensions between the United States and China offset firmer oil prices.

Beijing ordered Washington to close its consulate in Chengdu, in retaliation for being told to shut its consulate in Houston earlier this week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.94% lower at 16,018.65.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.69%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Argonaut Gold Inc AR.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$3.5 from C$3.25 Norbord Inc OSB.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$44 from C$36 Interfor Corp IFP.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$18 from C$16

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1894.18; +0.38% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.4; +0.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.64; +0.78% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0800 Build permits number for Jun: Prior 1.241 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Jun: Prior 2.1%

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Jul: Prior 47.9

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 51.5; Prior 49.8

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 51.0; Prior 47.9

1000 New home sales-units for Jun: Expected 0.700 mln; Prior 0.676 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Jun: Expected 4.0%; Prior 16.6%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.